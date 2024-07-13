Narendra Modi govt's betrayal of Jammu and Kashmir continues: Congress

The Congress on Saturday, 13 July, alleged the Narendra Modi government's "betrayal" of Jammu and Kashmir was unabated and the Centre vesting more powers in the lieutenant governor was another example of "Samvidhan Hatya Diwas" continuing daily under its rule.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said the insertion of new sections giving more powers to the LG by amending the Rules under Section 55 of the J&K Reorganisation Act, 2019, has only two meanings.

One of those was that the Modi government "wants to delay the restoration of full statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, even though the Supreme Court has mandated Assembly elections by 30 September 2024," he said on X.

The other meaning was that "even if full statehood is restored, it wants to keep the newly elected state government at the mercy of the LG, by clamping its executive power," he added.

Kharge said it was "another example of 'Samvidhan Hatya Diwas' continuing daily under the Modi government." The Congress president also said the Modi government's "betrayal of Jammu and Kashmir continues unabated".

Union home minister Amit Shah recently announced that the Union government has decided to observe 25 June, the day Emergency was declared in 1975, as 'Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas' to commemorate the "massive contributions" of those who endured inhuman pains of the period.

On Friday, the Centre vested more powers in the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir for taking decisions on police, officers of all-India services such as the IAS and the IPS, and giving sanctions for prosecution in various cases.