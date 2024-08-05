Since 5 August 2019, what's changed in Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh?

It was on Monday, 5 August, 2019 that the state of Jammu and Kashmir was downgraded into two union territories, with the assurance that statehood would be restored to J&K as soon as possible.

On the fifth anniversary of that turning point, on another Monday, 5 August 2024, there is little to cheer about in Jammu and Kashmir.

Kashmir is as militarised as ever. Militancy and terror attacks continue — indeed, have spread to Jammu, which was more peaceful earlier. No election has taken place. Statehood has not been restored as promised.

The discovery of 6 million tonnes of lithium in Reasi — which of course had nothing to do with the developments on 5 August 2019 — was one of the few bright spots in the last five years, and generated much excitement and hope. Yet no bidder has come forward to take up mining rights in the area. Two rounds of auction have had to be abandoned due to lack of interest from investors, intimidated by security risks.

The government has now reduced the import duty on lithium to zero, allowing for lithium to be imported freely. What a travesty!

Lithium-ion batteries are used in wind turbines, solar panels and electric vehicles, all of which are crucial in a green economy. A World Bank study suggests that demand for critical metals such as lithium (Li) and cobalt is expected to rise by nearly 500 per cent by 2050.

So, it is an opportunity lost for political reasons or merely ham-handed administration?