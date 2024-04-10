In Ladakh, the BJP drives Buddhists to battle

The Modi government stripped Ladakh of autonomy in August 2019, severing it from Jammu and Kashmir while making it a Union territory. The Shia Muslims of Kargil protested; the Buddhists of Leh welcomed it and supported the abrogation of Article 370.

After four-and-a-half years, with just one political representative in Parliament, widespread unemployment and no laws to protect their resources and ecology, the Buddhists have changed their stance. Both religious minorities are now together in the “fight for democracy”.

The population here is 97 per cent tribal — Balti, Beda, Bot, Bropka (Dropka), Dard Shin, Changpa, Garra, Mon and Purigpa. Thousands took to the streets in Kargil last week, demanding the government restore Ladakh’s statehood and include it in the Sixth Schedule. This would give the Union territory autonomy to make laws to preserve its tribal cultures and environment.

Before their abrogation on 5 August 2019, Article 370 and Article 35 gave special rights and privileges to citizens of J&K and Ladakh. They stopped outsiders from buying land, getting government jobs or settling in what was India’s only Muslim-majority state. With these protections gone and effectively no representation (there were four lawmakers from this region in the J&K Assembly before August 2019), the tribal communities feel vulnerable.

The Modi government told Parliament that Ladakh registered the sharpest increase in unemployed graduates in India from 2021 to 2023. A periodic labour force survey in 2022–23 showed highest unemployment in Andaman & Nicobar Islands (33 per cent), followed by Ladakh (26.5 per cent).