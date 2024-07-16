J&K: Army officer among four soldiers killed in encounter in Doda district
After a brief exchange of fire, the terrorists tried to escape but were chased by the brave troops led by an officer
Four army personnel, including an officer, who were critically injured in a gunfight with heavily-armed terrorists, succumbed to injuries in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district on Tuesday, 16 July, official sources said.
The encounter took place when the troops of Rashtriya Rifles and Special Operations Group of J&K Police launched a joint cordon and search operation at Dhari Gote Urarbagi in Desa forest belt, some 55 km from Doda town, late Monday evening, the officials said.
After a brief exchange of fire, the terrorists tried to escape but were chased by the brave troops led by an officer, despite challenging terrain and thick foliage, leading to another firefight in the woods around 9 pm, they said.
Five soldiers were critically injured in the encounter and four of them, including the officer, later succumbed to injuries, the officials said.
They said four army personnel, including an officer, and a police personnel were injured in the exchange of fire which initially lasted for over 20 minutes.
The injured were evacuated to hospital and their condition was stated to be “critical”, the officials said.
The army said that additional troops were moved into the area and the operation was continuing when reports last came in.
The operation was launched on an input about the presence of terrorists, the officials said.
A police spokesperson confirmed the exchange of fire between the security forces and terrorists in the Desa forest area but said that “further details are awaited.”
"Based on specific intelligence inputs, a joint operation by Indian Army and JKP was in progress in the general area North of Doda.
"Contact with terrorists was established tonight at about 2100 h in which heavy firefight ensued. Initial reports suggest injuries to our bravehearts.
"Additional troops have been moved into the area. Operations are continuing," the Army's 16 Corps, also known as White Knight Corps, posted on X.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines