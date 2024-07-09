Strict action, not hollow speeches: Congress to Modi on Kathua
5 soldiers were killed and 6 others were injured in the terror attack on an army truck passing through a village in the Jammu and Kashmir district
Following the terror attack in Jammu’s Kathua that resulted in the death of five Indian army personnel, the Congress party has intensified its criticism of the Modi government.
The opposition is demanding strict action instead of what they describe as "hollow speeches".
At a press conference held at the Congress headquarters in Delhi on Tuesday, 9 July, Congress leader Deepender Hooda accused the Modi government of not taking terror attacks seriously.
"As the opposition, we want to draw attention to these attacks." said Hooda.
Whatever steps the government takes for the country's safety, Congress is ready to extend support. These terrorists must be given a reply in their own language. As Rahul Gandhi said, the solution to these attacks is strict action, not hollow speeches.Deepender Hooda
Hooda further alleged that the Modi government has been more focused on narrative-building than addressing the issue of terrorism.
Without directly mentioning the abrogation of Article 370, he stated, "When the BJP government introduces a scheme, they claim it will end terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir. When they bifurcated J&K, they made similar claims. The government should take cognisance of the situation and share their steps with the country to instil confidence."
Hooda also criticised the Modi government's foreign policy, remarking:
Small countries like Maldives and Nepal are daring us. It is the right time to respond to Pakistan.Deepender Hooda
In addition, senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot also condemned the Modi government, saying that "terrorist attacks are increasing continuously".
The government claims in Parliament that the situation in Jammu and Kashmir is normal. But if our soldiers are losing their lives in terrorist attacks, the government must explain.Sachin Pilot
This renewed criticism from the Congress continues the party's call for decisive action in response to the ongoing terror threat in Jammu and Kashmir.
The 8 July attack in Kathua occurred a day after eight people, including six terrorists, were killed in two separate encounters in the Kulgam district of Kashmir Valley. The first one was on Saturday, 6 July.
In the Kathua attack, five soldiers were killed and six injured when terrorists attacked an army truck passing through a village in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district.
