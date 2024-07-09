Strict action, not hollow speeches: Congress to Modi on Kathua

Following the terror attack in Jammu’s Kathua that resulted in the death of five Indian army personnel, the Congress party has intensified its criticism of the Modi government.

The opposition is demanding strict action instead of what they describe as "hollow speeches".

At a press conference held at the Congress headquarters in Delhi on Tuesday, 9 July, Congress leader Deepender Hooda accused the Modi government of not taking terror attacks seriously.

"As the opposition, we want to draw attention to these attacks." said Hooda.