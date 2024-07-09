Share number of soldiers killed in J&K in last 10 years: Sanjay Raut to govt

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Tuesday, 9 July, called upon the central government to share the number of casualties sustained by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir over the past decade.

Talking to reporters, the Rajya Sabha member expressed concerns over the escalating situation in the region following the revocation of Article 370 in 2019.

Raut emphasised, "Maximum soldiers have lost their lives in Jammu and Kashmir during the tenure of this government. Since the formation of this government 10 years ago, particularly after the abrogation of Article 370, the situation in Jammu and Kashmir has been deteriorating."