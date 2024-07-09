Government must launch full-scale war against terrorism: J&K Congress

The Jammu and Kashmir Congress on Monday, 9 July, expressed concern over the security situation in the Jammu region following the terror attack in Kathua and urged the government to launch a "full-scale war against terrorism" to protect the lives of security personnel and civilians.

Five army personnel, including a junior commissioned officer, were killed and as many were injured on Monday when heavily armed terrorists ambushed a patrolling party in the remote Machedi area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district.

The terror attack, the fifth in the Jammu region in a month, evoked widespread condemnation with political leaders expressing concern over the growing terror incidents, especially in the Jammu region where militancy has returned after being wiped out over two decades ago.

The terrorists targeted an army truck, part of a routine patrolling party, with a grenade and gunfire on the Machedi-Kindli-Malhar road near Badnota village in Lohai Malhar, approximately 150 km from Kathua town, at around 3:30 pm, the officials said.