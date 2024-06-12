One terrorist killed by security forces after attack on village in J&K’s Kathua

One terrorist was killed by security forces after the ultras attacked a village near the International Border (IB) in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday evening, police said. A massive operation is on to flush out the remaining holed-up terrorists.

The incident in the Jammu region comes days after terrorists attacked a bus carrying pilgrims from the Shiv Khori temple to Katra causing it to veer off the road and fall into a deep gorge, resulting in the death of nine persons and injuries to 41 others.

The terrorists struck Saida Sukhal village near Koota Mode in the Hiranagar sector, over 60 km from here, Tuesday evening, a police spokesperson said, adding one terrorist was killed in the subsequent search operation by the security forces.

The spokesperson said the operation was on when the last reports were received.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh said he is in constant touch with top civil and police officials in the district, which is part of his Udhampur parliamentary constituency, and a local villager whose house was attacked by the terrorists.