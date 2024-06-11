"Terrorists kept firing for over 20 minutes after bus fell": Reasi survivor

Survivors of the June 9 terrorist attack on pilgrims in J&K's Reasi district have said that the attackers kept on firing at the fallen bus for almost 20 minutes.

They said that after the driver was hit in the firing, the bus plunged into a deep gorge in the Poni area of the district and the terrorists kept shooting indiscriminately.

Five of the deceased had gunshot wounds. Out of the 41 injured, 10 had suffered gunshot injuries too.

Bhawani Shankar of Tughlakabad extension in Delhi had gone to pay obeisance at the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine on his marriage anniversary. He was accompanied by his wife Radha Devi and two children, 5-year-old Deksha and 2-year-old Raghav.

“Even after the bus crashed into the gorge, the terrorists kept firing at the bus. I managed to push my children under the seats of the bus despite being injured myself,'' he said.

“It was a horror I will never forget in my life,” Shankar said, lying in the super speciality government medical college hospital where he is being treated for injuries.