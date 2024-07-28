Budget 2024: Why the Modinomics don't add up

Supporters of the prime minister have been vocal about their disappointment with the budget — especially aspects which relate to the middle class, which are in this case taxation and the sale of property.

It is unusual to see this set of people complain about Narendra Modi or his cabinet of minister, because they are usually steadfast in backing him, no matter what. Issues such as Manipur or Ladakh can be raised by opponents or dissenters, but they do not seem to greatly upset the set of people referred to as ‘bhakts’.

Indeed, they tend to accept every eccentric move made by the government. The line 'Modiji ni kiya hai to soch samajh kar hi kiya hoga’ is a popular meme on the internet for a reason. And it is the reason their being upset is a matter of interest to us.

But the first question is: Do they actually have a reason to be upset?

I am not talking about the budget itself, but about the people’s expectations from it. If one supports a party thinking it stands for something, but it then does something different, then one has reason to be upset. So, what do people who support and vote for the BJP think it stands for, when it comes to the economy?