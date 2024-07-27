Budget 2024: Well-fed partners make better allies

The Budget presented by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on 23 July was predictably disappointing, its standout feature being the politically motivated largesse for the two big allies that prop up the BJP government at the Centre. The budget doles for N. Chandrababu Naidu of Andhra Pradesh and Nitish Kumar of Bihar should keep them quiet for a while.

Apart from this commitment to cling to power, Budget 2024 is a pretty directionless document, low on substance and actionable detail — and utterly devoid of charm — if still high on rhetoric.

The early minutes of Sitharaman’s budget speech made some cursory nods at the problems of unemployment, inflation, poverty, while also seemingly addressing the important pressure groups of mahila (women), yuva (youth) and kisan (farmers )— in other words, an attempt to be seen to be addressing the reasons for its election disappointments.

But the Budget provisions, once you scratch the surface, are sketchy and wishful, at best.

Unemployment rates have been rising, reaching 9.3 per cent in June this year. The urban unemployment rate is 8.9 per cent. The near stagnancy in manufacturing means creation of jobs will be hard. Even where capital outlays (Rs 11 lakh crore for infrastructure) are expected to create jobs, incremental employment will probably be negligible because the same labour force that has been working on earlier infrastructure projects will likely corner a large chunk of the jobs.