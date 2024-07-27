Opposition slams gold tax cuts in Budget, points to surge in imports

The Congress on Saturday, 27 July questioned the economic logic of the overall taxes on gold being effectively halved in the budget.

The Opposition party's remarks came after Kotak Mahindra AMC managing director and CEO Nilesh Shah reportedly urged Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman to keep a watchful eye on any surge in India's gold import bill in the wake of the customs duty cut and rising international prices.

In a post on X, Congress MP and general-secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh said Nilesh Shah was a very respected name in the financial world and also a member of the prime minister's Economic Advisory Council.

"Unlike other members who speak on all issues but the economy, Mr Shah sticks to matters relating to the economy," he said.