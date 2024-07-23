Budget 2024 at a glance: What becomes cheaper, what’s costlier?

The government on Tuesday slashed customs duties on a range of products, including gold, silver, critical minerals, mobile phones and other electronic items, to cut input costs, increase value addition, promote export competitiveness and boost domestic manufacturing.

The duties were also reduced on Shea Nuts; marine sector goods like prawn and shrimp feed, and fish feed; inputs for the manufacture of these feeds like lipid oil; cancer drugs; other precious metals like silver and platinum; textile, steel, copper, capital goods, shipping, medical equipment and leather sector items.

The basic customs duty on coins of precious metals, gold/silver findings, and gold and silver bars was reduced to 6 per cent from 15 per cent. It was cut to 5.35 per cent from 14.35 per cent for gold and silver ore. On platinum, palladium, osmium, ruthenium, and Iridium, the levy was cut to 6.4 per cent from 15.4 per cent.

The gems and jewellery exporters have been demanding for the last several years to cut duties on precious metals to boost exports and manufacturing.

"My proposals for customs duties intend to support domestic manufacturing, deepen local value addition, promote export competitiveness, and simplify taxation while keeping the interest of the general public and consumers surmount," Finance Minister Nirmala Sitahraman said.

"To enhance domestic value addition in gold and precious metal jewellery in the country, I propose to reduce customs duties on gold and silver to 6 per cent and that on platinum to 6.4 per cent," she added.