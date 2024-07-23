Budget 2024: Railways ignoring 'ordinary' passengers

Gaurav Gogoi, deputy leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha, claimed on Monday, 22 July, that the focus of the Indian Railways had shifted from ordinary passengers to the elite travelling in AC coaches, paying a much higher fare.

Although 90 per cent of the population depends on the Indian Railways and travels in general and unreserved compartments, the budgetary and operational focus seems to be on the 10 per cent of the elite.

The result?

Figures released by the government itself, Gogoi pointed out, show that the number of ordinary people travelling in passenger trains and general, non-airconditioned compartments has fallen sharply during the last 10 years.

Yet, budgetary support to the Railways has increased significantly during this period. It is not a case of competing priorities, then — just that much of the expenditure is directed towards the bullet train project, the Vande Bharat trains and the two dedicated freight corridors.

“Isn't it surprising that in the past 10 years, the [government] hasn't added even a single kilometre of new line to India's trunk routes?” Alok Verma, a former railway engineer, closely involved in the development and modernisation of Indian Railways, tweeted this week. For good measure, he added: