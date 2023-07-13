Railways spent Rs 5.6 cr on four Vande Bharat train inaugurations by PM Modi

The flagging off of Vande Bharat trains by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is an extravaganza that runs into crores. The Indian Railways has spent Rs 5,60,87,237 crore to organise four events to launch four Vande Bharat trains across the country, show RTI responses.

This amount was spent inaugurating the Vande Bharat trains between Puri in Odisha and West Bengal’s Howrah; Ajmer in Rajasthan to Delhi Cantt; Thiruvananthapuram to Kasargod in Kerala; and Chennai-Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu.

The response from the East Coast Railway obtained under the Right to Information Act revealed that the cost incurred for the flagging off of the Vande Bharat Express on May 18 between Puri in Odisha and West Bengal’s Howrah by PM Modi was Rs 2.5 crore. Interestingly, this train was flagged off via video conferencing. Soon after the inauguration, the train had to be cancelled on May 22 as the rake was damaged due to a thunderstorm and required extensive repair.

This was the same route which saw the June 2 accident involving three trains in Odisha’s Balasore in which at least 300 people were killed and a thousand injured. As a result of the major accident, the Vande Bharat trains had been halted on the route and it crossed the site of the accident on June 5.