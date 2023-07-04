Balasore again? Anonymous letter threatens another Odisha-like train tragedy

It has been exactly a month since the Odisha triple-train tragedy in Balasore district, claiming over 290 lives, and the Indian Railways are reportedly on red alert again, per Times Now and Swarajya.

An anonymous letter received in the last week of June by the divisional manager of the South Central Railway (SCR) threatened an Odisha-like train tragedy on the Hyderabad–Delhi route in the first week of July.

Railway officials have informed Hyderabad police of the letter, and issued a red alert across all zones.

Deputy commissioner of police Chandana Deepti said on Monday, 3 July, that the police had received the information three days earlier and were investigating to identify the person who had sent the letter.