Dibrugarh Express accident: Railway negligence blamed for derailment

An investigative report has revealed that negligence by the railway engineering section was the primary cause of the derailment of the 15904 Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda district, sources have said.

At least four people were killed and several injured on Thursday, 18 July in the accident which happened in Pikaura when the train was en route to Assam's Dibrugarh from Chandigarh.

The investigation report prepared by senior railway officials, as per the sources, has revealed that a trackman, performing the duties of a keyman at Jhilahi, had warned a junior engineer (JE) about a defect on the track between Motiganj and Jhilahi approximately an hour before the accident.

However, the section officer failed to show caution, leading to the Dibrugarh Express derailing at high speed.

The committee report also stated that the rail track's fastening was not in good condition, and the officers failed to protect the site or put up caution signs despite being informed prior, the sources mentioned.