Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express derails near Gonda in Uttar Pradesh, four killed

Four people were killed and 20 injured when eight coaches of the Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express derailed near Gonda in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, 18 July, officials said.

Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak told PTI four people were killed in the accident.

State relief commissioner GS Naveen Kumar said 20 people have been injured in the accident.

Gonda district magistrate Neha Sharma, who reached the spot, said eight coaches of the train got derailed, adding that the injured are being rushed to hospital and relief operations are on at the site.

A 40-member medical team and 15 ambulances are at the spot and more medical teams and ambulances are being rushed there, relief commissioner Kumar said.

Senior railway and local administration officials are at the spot, about 150 km from Lucknow, to oversee rescue operations.