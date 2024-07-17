MP: 3 tiger cubs injured in train collision, 1 fatality, 2 transported on special train

A special single-coach AC train was operated from Bhopal to transport two injured tiger cubs from the Midghat section near Budhni in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore district.

The West Central Railway (WCR) operated the train on Tuesday, 16 July to rescue three tiger cubs injured after they were struck by a train in the forested area in Midghat, located 70 km from Bhopal, on the intervening night of 14-15 July, an official said.

One of the cubs, a nearly nine-month-old male, succumbed to injuries near the railway track, while the two others remained stranded in a drain near the rail line, the official said.

Rescue efforts were halted on Monday, 15 July when the mother of the cubs arrived at the spot, preventing anyone from approaching them, the official said.