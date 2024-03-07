Supreme Court orders committee to address damage in Corbett Tiger Reserve

Observing that the presence of a tiger in a forest is an indicator of the well-being of the ecosystem, the Supreme Court has ordered the setting up of a committee to suggest measures to address the damage caused by illegal construction and felling of trees inside Corbett Tiger Reserve in Uttarakhand.

The top court said the committee, to be formed by the Union ministry of forest, environment and climate change, will assess the environmental damage caused to the reserve and quantify the cost of restoration.

A three-judge bench of the Supreme Court comprising justices B.R. Gavai, Prashant Kumar Mishra and Sandeep Mehta said the committee shall consider the question as to whether tiger safaris can be permitted in the buffer or fringe area. If such safaris can be permitted, what should be the guidelines for it, the court asked.

The committee will recommend measures for restoration of the reserve to the state in which it was before the damage was done, it said. "Identify the persons/officials responsible for such a damage. Needless to state that the State shall recover the cost so quantified from the persons/delinquent officers found responsible for the same. The cost so recovered shall be exclusively used for the purpose of restoration of the damage caused to the environment," the bench said.