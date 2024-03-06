Corbett Tiger Reserve: "Public trust doctrine in the waste bin," says Supreme Court

Observing that the "public trust doctrine" has been thrown into the waste bin, the Supreme Court pulled up former Uttarakhand minister Harak Singh Rawat and a former divisional forest officer today, 6 March, for allowing illegal construction and felling of trees in the Corbett Tiger Reserve (CTR).

An apex court bench headed by Justice B.R. Gavai said it was amazed at the audacity of Rawat, who was the forest minister in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in 2021 and is now with the Congress, and of former divisional forest officer Kishan Chand in giving statutory provisions a complete pass.

"Since the matter is pending investigation by the CBI, we do not propose to comment any further on the matter. We have also observed that this cannot be done by two persons only. Many other persons must have been involved," the bench, which also includes justices P.K. Mishra and Sandeep Mehta, said.

The apex court directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is already probing the case, to file its status report in the matter within three months.

"This is a case where bureaucrats and politicians have thrown public trust doctrine in the waste bin," it added.