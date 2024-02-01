Budget 2024: Not much hope for Indian Railways

The interim Union Budget 2024-25 has neither generated much hope either for improving railways operations or in terms of services to commuters, though Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced three major economic railway corridor programmes to be implemented, and 40,000 normal bogies to be converted to Vande Bharat standards.

The budget has earmarked a capex of only Rs 2.55 lakh crore for the Indian railways, which is just marginally higher than the Rs 2.4 lakh crore announced in last year’s budget. It has dashed the hopes of many who were expecting a big push to railway infrastructure.

The dashed hope was reflected in the stock market just after the budget presentation, when several stocks of companies related to the railways started trading lower. Investors had expected a concrete big push and had big expectations, as was evident from the morning stock market ahead of the budget presentation, when in rail stocks trade associated with railways showed a positive momentum.

The capex in railways was expected to increase substantially, given the number of infrastructure modernisation projects under implementation, as well as thanks to the Lok Sabha elections in April-May. Common people expected more trains, bogies, and public amenities, but they are now bound to be disheartened. The railways, in fact, is financially in very bad shape, perhaps not in a position to do much more.