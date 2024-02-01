Budget 2024 more like election speech, says Pilot, Akhilesh calls it 'farewell budget'

Reacting to the Union government's interim budget presented by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Lok Sabha on Thursday, Rajasthan Congress leader and MLA Sachin Pilot labelled it as an "election speech" that did nothing to provide any relief to "the youth, farmers, or the middle-class", neither did it talk about issues such as price rise.

Speaking to the media after the budget speech, Pilot said, "It was all about the government praising itself, which BJP leaders do on every platform anyway. No significant step was taken to control inflation and provide employment."

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav termed the interim budget as a farewell budget of the BJP. "The BJP government has created a shameful record by completing a decade of anti-people budgets, which will never break because now the time has come for a positive government to be formed. This is the BJP's farewell budget," he wrote on X.

Earlier in the day, Sitharaman presented a Rs 47.66 lakh crore budget for 2024-25, marking an increase of 6.1 per cent from 2023-24, owing to a rise in expenditure and higher allocation for capital expenditure and social sector schemes.