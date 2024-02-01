Congress to raise unemployment, inflation, Manipur in Budget Session

The Congress on Wednesday, 31 January, asserted that it would raise the issues of inflation, unemployment and the Manipur unrest during the Budget Session of Parliament.

The party's strategy for the Budget Session was discussed in a meeting of the Congress parliamentary strategy group chaired by the party's parliamentary party chief Sonia Gandhi.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and other party leaders attended the meeting.

After the meeting, the Congress' deputy leader in the Rajya Sabha, Pramod Tiwari, said, "The President of India's address (at the joint sitting of both the Houses ahead of the Budget Session) is usually about the steps that the government will undertake in future; there was no mention of inflation, unemployment, doubling farmer's income and the Manipur issue. We want these issues to be raised."