Parliament's Budget session begins, last of present Lok Sabha

The Budget session of Parliament, the last of the present Lok Sabha, began on Wednesday with an address by President Droupadi Murmu to a joint sitting, as the government sought cooperation from Opposition parties to ensure the proceedings run smoothly.

All eyes are on the President's address and the interim budget which finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present on 1 February, as they are likely to offer a glimpse into the ruling BJP's agenda for the Lok Sabha polls, expected in April-May.

Following the customary all-party meeting on the eve of the session, Parliamentary affairs minister Pralhad Joshi said the government sought the cooperation of all the parties for the short session, even as the main opposition Congress raised issues like the alleged attack on the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Assam, the alleged "misuse" of probe agencies, and the Manipur situation.

Joshi said the main agenda of the 17th Lok Sabha's brief session, set to conclude on 9 February, was the President's address, the presentation of the interim budget, and the debate on the motion of thanks on the President's address with a reply by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.