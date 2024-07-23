Budget 2024: Breaking down where the money comes from and how it’s spent

On Tuesday, 23 June, Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman made her seventh consecutive Budget presentation, tabling the Central government's plan to achieve fiscal consolidation.

The Budget document outlined the government’s plan to manage the country’s finances, with the fiscal deficit estimated at 4.9 per cent of GDP for the current financial year, lower than was forecast in the interim Budget. The government aims to bring this figure below 4.5 per cent in the coming year, maintaining a declining trajectory of the fiscal deficit relative to GDP.

The capital expenditure allocation remains unchanged at Rs 11.1 lakh crore, the same as in the interim Budget. The Rs 2.1 lakh crore dividend from the RBI (Reserve Bank of India) is being directed toward various welfare schemes for farmers, youth, and women, aligning with expectations following recent electoral outcomes.

The government has slightly reduced its projected market borrowings from Rs 11.77 lakh crore in FY24 to Rs 11.63 lakh crore in the FY25 estimates.

The Budget 2024 listing out how the government’s revenue originates and how it is allocated showed that borrowings and other liabilities form the largest portion of the government’s total receipts, accounting for 27 per cent. In other words, around 27 per cent of every rupee earned by the government comes from borrowing and other liabilities.