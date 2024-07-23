Budget 2024: Tax hikes shift burden to middle class as wealth gap widens

In a move likely to deepen economic divides, Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget for 2024-25 on Tuesday with key tax adjustments that shift the financial burden to the common man, particularly one trying to invest in real estate or the stock markets.

The Budget significantly hikes taxes on capital gains, increasing short-term capital gains tax from 15 to 20 per cent and long-term capital gains tax from 10 to 12.5 per cent.

This comes amid ongoing debates about potentially abolishing long-term capital gains (LTCG) tax altogether. Critics argue that these changes perpetuate a trend where the rich grow wealthier, while the financial strain intensifies for ordinary taxpayers, exacerbating the divide between the affluent and the less fortunate.

The increased tax burden on both short-term and long-term capital gains is seen as a stark departure from the earlier focus on encouraging investments.