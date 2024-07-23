Budget 2024 for NDA allies, not India: NCP (SP)

The Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) or NCP (SP) on Tuesday said the Union Budget presented by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman was not for India but for the NDA allies of Bihar and Andhra Pradesh.

In a post on X, NCP (SP) spokesperson Clyde Crasto said Maharashtra was neglected in the Budget, and people of the state will give the BJP a befitting reply in the assembly polls later this year.

"Did Mrs @nsitharaman just present the #Budget for #Bihar and #AndhraPradesh? This is a hold on to 'Crutches #Budget2024'. @BJP4India-led #NDA government knows that if the Budget is not favourable for Bihar and Andhra Pradesh, their government will fall. Mrs #NirmalaSitaraman presented a budget to benefit the NDA, not #India."