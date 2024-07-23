Nothing for West Bengal in budget: Trinamool Congress leaders

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders on Tuesday, 23 July, said the budget presented by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Lok Sabha has nothing for West Bengal and called it a budget for the ruling NDA and not for India.

"This is a 'kursi bachao budget' (budget to save the chair)," TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee said.

"This budget is aimed at saving (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi's position. It is a budget for the NDA, not for India," he said.

"Last time they gave so many projects to Odisha. Now they (BJP) have won (the Assembly polls in the state), so there is nothing for Odisha. There is also nothing for Bengal," Banerjee said.

TMC's Rajya Sabha MP Saket Gokhale alleged that there is an "open and shameless" discrimination against West Bengal in the budget.