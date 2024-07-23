Budget 2024: Travelling in trains uncomfortable and unsafe?

In December 2022, railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had informed Parliament that 3.12 lakh non-gazetted posts were vacant in the Railways. In an RTI reply to Madhya Pradesh-based RTI activist Chandra Shekhar Gaur in June 2023 railways conceded that 2.74 lakh posts were vacant with more than 1.7 lakh of them in the safety category, in Group C alone.

There are nearly 20,000 vacancies for loco pilot/assistant loco pilot positions, but the Railways issued a recruitment notice for filling up only 5,658 posts earlier this year. This was revised to 18,799 vacancies only after protests, following a series of accidents.

The result has been alarming.

In February 2024, two diesel locomotives with 53 wagons loaded with stone ballast rolled out of Kathua station in Jammu without a brake van and without loco pilots. The ‘pilotless train’ could only be stopped after 70 km, as it rolled downhill because of the slope and gradient of the terrain.

By routing the runaway train through unoccupied lines, a major disaster was averted.

The inquiry revealed that the pilot and the assistant pilot had completed their duty hours and had requested to be relieved at their base station, which was nearby. However, they were directed to report to another station, much further away, and leave immediately in a passenger train that had arrived.

This was not the first report of ‘pilotless trains’, however, and indicates an alarming systemic failure.