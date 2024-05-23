Railways: Drivers who suffered miscarriages beg the Maternity Benefit Act

A group of women train drivers who suffered miscarriages while attending to their duties has called on the Railways Board to frame guidelines that direct the transfer of expecting female frontline workers to lighter or stationary jobs in offices, in consonance with the Maternity Benefit (Amendment) Act, 2017.

They have written to the Railway Board saying that the Act prohibits an employer to engage a pregnant woman in a job of an arduous nature as it can interfere with her pregnancy.

"The job of a loco pilot has been notified as arduous in nature in the Railways Act, and section 4 of the Maternity Benefit Act categorically says that women employees cannot be asked to do jobs which are arduous in nature," a female loco pilot, who suffered multiple miscarriages due to her harsh working conditions, said.

Women train drivers say entering the engine cab itself is a challenge as the height of the handle of the cab ladder is around six feet from ground level.

"At railway stations, it is easy to come out and get into the engine cab, but in railway yards or out-of-station areas, it is extremely difficult due to its height from the ground. We have to hold the handle of the cab ladder tight and pull ourselves up, taking all our weight on both hands, to access the first step of the ladder," the loco pilot said, adding that this kind of activity is prohibited for pregnant women.

The women also share various other challenging activities they have to perform as loco pilots or assistant loco pilots (ALPs).