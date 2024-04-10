About 15 per cent of train driver posts vacant: Railway Board in RTI response

Out of a total of 1,27,644 sanctioned posts for both drivers and assistant drivers in all railway zones across the country, 18,766 (about 14.7 per cent) were lying vacant as of 1 March 2024, the Railway Board said in a response to an application under the Right to Information Act (RTI).

A further break-up of the data suggests that the number of vacant posts for drivers is much higher than those for assistant drivers. Where the sanctioned posts for loco pilots (drivers) is 70,093, of which 14,429 (about 20.5 per cent) are vacant, for assistant loco pilots, only 4,337 (about 7.5 per cent) of a total of 57,551 posts are vacant.

Madhya Pradesh-based Chandra Shekhar Gaur, who had filed the application, said he had asked for a zone-wise vacancy status, but the board said such data is not centrally maintained.

Various railway unions and drivers' associations say the vacant posts result in an increase in duty hours for the existing crew as they have to compensate for the vacant posts as well.

“This is increasing work pressure and stress on drivers which is not in the interest of safe train operations,” All India Railwaymen's Federation general-secretary Shiv Gopal Mishra said.

Drivers' unions also say the number of vacant posts could be more than what the data shows because about two to three per cent drivers perform various office-bound jobs without getting their job roles changed in the official records.