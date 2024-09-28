Statehood is not a gift for the Centre to bestow upon us: Omar Abdullah

So much has changed. It has been ten years since the last assembly election. This is perhaps the longest interval between assembly elections in J&K, longer even than the interval during militancy in the early 1990s. So, there is a yearning for a return to democratic rule. We haven’t had an elected government in J&K since 2018; Delhi has ruled us directly for six years.

Then, of course, all the changes that have happened in the interim—J&K’s special status was written down, it was divided into two parts and then downgraded to a union territory.

A new generation of voters has come forward. Organisations participating in this election were on opposite sides—by calling for a boycott—during previous elections. Today they’re asking people to come out and vote. This election is different, it’s new and that accounts for the participation.