Militancy has not ended in J&K: Farooq Abdullah

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Wednesday said militancy in Jammu and Kashmir will not end until India and Pakistan hold a dialogue to find a lasting solution to all conflicts.

"Encounters will keep on happening. To say that militancy has ended will be wrong. These things happened yesterday and are happening today .. these will keep on happening till both the countries do not come to the table for holding talks to find a solution,” Abdullah told PTI after a meeting at the party office here.

On the removal of additional duty on the import of apples, walnuts and almonds from the US, Abdullah said there are concerns that the move might lead to a fall in the prices of local produce.