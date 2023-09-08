G20 meet 'normal process', but it is better forum than UN: Farooq Abdullah

The G20 forum is better than the United Nations as 20 countries discuss their issues and look for solutions, National Conference president Farooq Abdullah said in Srinagar on Friday.

However, he stressed that the G20 meeting take place in every member country on a rotational basis and it is a normal process.

“G20 (meeting) is a normal process. It rotates between the 20 countries. It is a good forum where these 20 countries put themselves together and discuss their issues and look for their solutions. It is a good forum rather than the UN where there are so many countries,” Abdullah told reporters on the sidelines of a party function here.

When asked what the holding of the meeting in India means for the country, Abdullah said such meetings take place in every member country on a rotational basis.