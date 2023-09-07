G20 summit: New Delhi spends 'modest' Rs 4,100 crore on two-day affair

Although as many as 200 pre-summit meetings have been held in 50 different cities during the last one year, with the sherpas meeting at five-star resorts to thrash out differences, there has been little or no information on how much the poorest G20 nation, which is the host this time, has spent on hosting the summit.

The only information in the public domain until now was the union budget in February, which revealed an allocation of Rs 980 crore to the ministry of external affairs to meet preparatory expenses. Allocations were made in the previous union budgets as well. It was also known that Rs 2,400 crore was sanctioned in 2017 for the plush new convention centre, Bharat Mandapam, where the summit is being held.