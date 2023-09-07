G20 Summit: A lost opportunity for India, despite the extravaganza

The world is passing through a crisis. Russia’s designs on its western neighbour Ukraine have destabilised the global economy before it could recover fully from the ravages of the Covid pandemic. It has imperilled international food security, especially in African nations dependent on grain imports.

In the 21st century, war is best avoided; dialogue is desirable. Ukraine is merely the battleground of a proxy war. In reality, the hostilities are between Russia and the West. Therefore, the Kremlin and the White House needed to be encouraged to urgently negotiate a way out of the conflict. But although the Indian prime minister mouthed the right words in saying that this is not the era of war, has India done enough to end the war is the question being asked in Ukraine and several other capitals.

India’s historical position, particularly after Prime Minister Manmohan Singh clinched a breakthrough nuclear deal with President George Bush of the United States, was such that it could have played the role of an honest broker in persuading Russia and the United States to talk bilaterally at the G20. While this would admittedly have sidelined other issues and participants, it would have been a feather in India’s cap and the G20 summit in New Delhi could have been turned into a spectacular success.