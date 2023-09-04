What roads, metro stations are open during the G20 Summit?

With the G20 summit scheduled to take place in the national capital this weekend, both the Delhi Police and the Delhi Metro police have released their advisories.

The Delhi Metro advisory states that though metro rail service would remain available for commuters at all metro stations, boarding/de-boarding at Supreme Court Metro station will not be permitted from 5 am on September 9 to 11 pm on September 10. The G20 event is scheduled to take place at Pragati Maidan, which is close to the Supreme Court metro station.

Additionally, the Delhi Police have included Dhaula Kuan, Khan Market, Janpath, Supreme Court and Bhikaji Cama Place metro stations in the list of sensitive places. The a few entry and exit gates of some sensitive stations will remain closed from September 8 to 10. However, during this period, passengers can continue to use one or two gates at some stations, while other routes will continue to operate normally, the police said.