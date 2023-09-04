What roads, metro stations are open during the G20 Summit?
With the G20 summit scheduled to take place in the national capital this weekend, both the Delhi Police and the Delhi Metro police have released their advisories.
The Delhi Metro advisory states that though metro rail service would remain available for commuters at all metro stations, boarding/de-boarding at Supreme Court Metro station will not be permitted from 5 am on September 9 to 11 pm on September 10. The G20 event is scheduled to take place at Pragati Maidan, which is close to the Supreme Court metro station.
Additionally, the Delhi Police have included Dhaula Kuan, Khan Market, Janpath, Supreme Court and Bhikaji Cama Place metro stations in the list of sensitive places. The a few entry and exit gates of some sensitive stations will remain closed from September 8 to 10. However, during this period, passengers can continue to use one or two gates at some stations, while other routes will continue to operate normally, the police said.
"In order to maintain foolproof security arrangements during the G20 Summit, scheduled to be held in Delhi from September 9 to 10, the Delhi Police metro unit asked the Chief Security Commissioner to close some metro station gates that open towards the VVIPS Route/venue of Summit/Place, from September 8 to 10,” read the order.
The Delhi Metro police order stated that traffic will be shut off at Moti Bagh, Bhikaji Cama Place, Munirka, RK Puram, IIT, and Sadar Baazar Cantonment Metro stations.
Those travelling to Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) from September 7 to September 11, have been advised to use the Metro. Movement of passengers to the airport, New Delhi and Old Delhi Railway stations will be allowed, however, such passengers are advised to take suggested routes and keep sufficient time at hand.
The Delhi Traffic Police has also released a detailed advisory on the traffic movement during the G20 Summit. Traffic restrictions will come into effect from the night of September 7 and remain in place till September 11.
The regulation states that the entire area of New Delhi District will be considered as a controlled zone from 5 am on September 9 to 11 pm on September 10. However, bonafide residents, authorized vehicles and emergency vehicles will be allowed to travel on the road network of New Delhi District. Interstate buses will also be allowed entry into Delhi. All such buses will have terminating points on the Ring Road.
The Delhi traffic police advisory notes that the following roads and junctions will be treated as controlled zone II from the midnight of September 10 to 2 pm on September 10: W-Point, A-Point, DDU Marg, Vikas Marg (till Noida Link Road-Pusta Road), Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, Delhi Gate, Jawaharlal Nehru Marg (from Rajghat to Guru Nanak Chowk), Chaman Lal Marg (from Guru Nanak Chowk to
Turkman Gate), Asaf Ali Road (from Turkman Gate to BSZ Marg), Maharaja Ranjit Singh Marg (from Barakhamba – Tolstoy crossing to Guru Nanak Chowk on Chaman Lal Marg), Mahatma Gandhi Marg (from Delhi-Meerut Expressway T-Point to Kashmere Gate), IP Flyover, Shanti Van Chowk, Hanuman Setu, ISBT Kashmere Gate and Salimgarh Bypass.
“All types of goods vehicles, commercial vehicles, interstate buses and local city buses such as Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses and Delhi Integrated Multi Modal Transit System (DIMTS) buses will not be allowed to ply on Mathura Road (beyond Ashram Chowk), Bhairon Road, Purana Quila Road and inside Pragati Maidan Tunnel from midnight of September 8 to midnight of September 10.
The traffic police have advised road users to take the following alternate routes.
For those using the North-South corridor: Ring Road – Ashram Chowk – Sarai Kale Khan – Delhi-Meerut Expressway – Noida Link Road – Pusta Road –yudhisthir Setu – ISBT kashmere Gate – Ring Road – Majnu Ka Tila.
From AIIMS Chowk – Ring Road – Dhaula Kuan – Ring Road – Brar Square – Naraina Flyover – Rajouri Garden Junction – Ring Road – Punjabi Bagh Junction – Ring Road – Azad Pur Chowk.
For those using the East-West corridor: From Sun Dial/DND Flyover - Ring Road –Ashram Chowk – Moolchand Underpass – AIIMS Chowk – Ring Road – Dhaula Kuan – Ring Road – Brar Square – Naraina Flyover.
From yudhisthir Setu – Ring Road – Chandgi Ram Akhara – Mall Road – Azad Pur Chowk – Ring Road – Lala Jagat Narayan Marg.
This article was updated at September 4, 5:45 PM based on new information from the Delhi Police shared on X (formerly Twitter)
