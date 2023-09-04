Biden 'disappointed' Xi won't attend G20 Summit in New Delhi

US President Joe Biden has expressed his "disappointment" over his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping's likely absence at this week's G20 Summit in New Delhi.

According to news reports, Chinese Premier Li Qiang is expected to represent China at the summit which will take place from September 8 to 10 in the Indian capital, reports the BBC.

"I am disappointed... but I am going to get to see him," Biden told reporters on Sunday, without providing any further details.

The last time the two Presidents met was at the G20 Summit in Bali, Indonesia in 2022.