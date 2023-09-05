G20 Summit: Who is attending and who is not?

Delhi is set to host the G20 Summit on 8–9 September and more than 40 leaders from across 20 countries are expected to attend the key meetings in the state.

Here's how the RSVP list of the invited world leaders stands:

1. US president Joe Biden

He is set to travel to India and will be here 7–10 September. Besides attending the summit, he will hold bilateral meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of the two-day summit, the White House has announced. He is expected to discuss joint efforts to tackle global issues, including transition to clean energy and combating climate change, increasing the capacity of multilateral development banks and mitigating the economic and social impacts of Ukraine war.

2. Chinese premier Li Qiang

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning informed India that Li Qiang will attend the 18th G20 Summit. This comes after it was informed that China's president Xi Jinping wouldn’t attend this year's G20 meet.

This will be the first time that a Chinese president has missed a G20 leaders' summit since the first one was held in 2008, though in 2020 and 2021, during the Covid-19 pandemic, Xi attended virtually.