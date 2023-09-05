AAP denies allegations of seeking Rs 927 cr from Centre for G20 preparations

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday strongly refuted the allegations levelled by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of seeking Rs 927 crore from the Central government for the preparations for the upcoming G20 Summit to be held in Delhi on September 9-10.

The BJP had accused the AAP of seeking a substantial financial contribution from the Central government and questioned the party's intentions regarding national development and its past history of scams.

In response, AAP has offered a detailed account of the situation.

The BJP had said it was the Central government that allocated Rs 700 crore for the construction, repair, maintenance and beautification of roads in the capital. These central funds were used by the PWD and MCD for the makeover, the BJP said.