Jammu-Kashmir: Divide and rule, BJP style

The significance of the J&K Assembly elections taking place this month can-not be underestimated, unfolding as they do in the wake of sweeping changes including the abrogation of Article 370, the annulment of Article 35A, the devaluation from statehood to Union Territory status and a skewed delimitation process. For mainstream political parties rendered irrelevant due to their inability to combat increasing violence, intimidation and centralised control, these elections are an opportunity to regain their relevance.

Few political parties have as much at stake as the BJP, and fewer are beset by the kind of infighting that has engulfed it in key constituencies in the Jammu region.

An open rebellion over ticket distribution in Jammu disrupted the party office all of last week. Several party leaders tendered their resignations in protest against preference being given to outsiders. Trouble is brewing in other areas including Chhamb, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi, Rajouri, Nowshera, Kathua, Bahu and Udhampur East with outsiders including Chowdhary Zulfkar Ali, formerly of Apni Party, Murtaza Khan from the PDP and Abdul Gani from the Congress being fielded from Budhal, Mendhar and Poonch Haveli respectively.

The BJP’s multi-pronged strategy includes propping up several proxies in the valley. This includes the Apni Party led by Altaf Bukhari, the People’s Conference led by Sajjad Lone, the Awami Ittehad Party led by Engineer Rashid and the Democratic Progressive Azad Party led by Ghulam Nabi Azad. Candidates from all four parties fared poorly in the Lok Sabha elections and ended up losing their deposits.

All four parties have once again fielded several candidates for the ongoing Assembly elections. Former RAW chief A.S. Dulat, a keen observer of events in J&K, does not believe they will succeed in mopping up more “than two to three seats” each.

This could well explain why New Delhi has been holding back-channel talks during the last one year with separatist members of the Jamaat-e-Islami J&K, an organisation known to swear allegiance to Pakistan. A move within the government to remove the ban on the Jamaat was reportedly shot down by the RSS.