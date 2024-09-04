BJP trying to make Independents win in Kashmir to form govt: Omar

National Conference (NC) vice-president Omar Abdullah on Wednesday said the BJP is trying to make independent candidates win on as many seats in Kashmir as possible in order to cobble up an alliance with them for government formation.

However, the NC leader said, the voters will not allow that to happen and "when the results will be declared, neither the BJP nor its ploys will be successful".

"It is clear, and there are media reports as well, that the BJP is trying to make as many independent candidates win from Kashmir so that they can form the government with the help of those independent candidates," Abdullah told reporters in Ganderbal after filing his nomination papers.

He was responding to a question about several independent candidates submitting nomination papers to contest the polls. Abdullah said it remains to be seen what the agenda of these independent candidates is.

"Let their papers be accepted, then we will hear about their agenda, what they want to achieve for the people of J-K and what their plan is to stop the BJP," he added.