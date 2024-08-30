Jammu-Kashmir: The shape of the contest

Three factors will significantly impact the composition of the future legislative assembly of Jammu and Kashmir. These are: the J&K Reorganisation Act of 2019, the Delimitation Commission Report of 2022 and the J&K Reorganisation (Amendment Act) of 2023. Add to these: granting Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to the erstwhile state’s Paharis.

As J&K braces for assembly polls after 10 years, both its political landscape and its electoral map have undergone reconfiguration of epic proportions, which will have a significant bearing on the electoral outcome. The arithmetic may become clearer once the alliances are stitched and the dust settles on the usual uchhal-kood (leaps) from one camp to another. This may even spring surprises, but let’s for now focus on the legal changes with a bearing on the electoral map of Jammu and Kashmir.

J&K Reorganisation Act, 2019

The J&K Reorganisation Act carved up the erstwhile state into the Union territories of Jammu & Kashmir (with legislature) and Ladakh (without legislature). The 2019 Act amended the Second Schedule of the 1950 Act to specify that the total number of seats in the J&K legislative assembly were to increase from 107 to 114.

The total number of seats in the erstwhile J&K assembly, since the 1988 amendment in the J&K Constitution, was 111. This included 24 seats reserved for Pakistan Administered Kashmir (including Gilgit–Baltistan) and four seats from Ladakh. Effectively, the assembly had 87 elected members and two nominated women. Eliminating the legislative seats of Ladakh reduced the tally to 107 (83 + 24). Effectively, a prospective assembly would have 90 elected members with no representation from Ladakh.

Even before the J&K Delimitation Commission was created in March 2020, its task of increasing the number of seats in the reshaped Jammu and Kashmir by seven had been pre-determined by the J&K Reorganisation Act. In its 2022 report, the Delimitation Commission redistricted the boundaries of five parliamentary constituencies and 90 assembly segments. The panel had already announced that Jammu region was to get six new seats and the Kashmir Valley one.