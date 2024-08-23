Jammu-Kashmir: Tussle begins for a powerless legislature

The meaning of Assembly elections was already turned on its head before the announcement of polls in Jammu and Kashmir. The first seismic jolt came on 5 August 2019 with the J&K Reorganisation Act when the state was split like an atom, cleaved into two Union territories — Ladakh without an elected Assembly and Jammu and Kashmir with an elected Assembly. Then came the other changes.

Under the Indian constitution, Union territories, with or without legislative assemblies, do not enjoy powers equivalent to a state and remain units that are more directly controlled, to varying degrees. The 2019 move, which also stripped Jammu and Kashmir of its autonomy, was, however, an unprecedented case of demotion.

When sweeping powers over any legislative business were given to the lieutenant-governor by the Central government ahead of the poll announcement, it was a simple endorsement of that demotion. An endorsement that ended the suspense over the limits of power any future legislature or government of Jammu and Kashmir would enjoy.

Cautious optimism in J&K

That is why, while the poll announcement is being bandied about as a festival of democracy by the Election Commission of India and the Bharatiya Janata Party, the response within Jammu and Kashmir thus far is one of guarded optimism.

The regional political players, particularly the two main dynasties, are caught in a ‘should we, shouldn’t we’ bind. Having governed full-fledged states, contesting for a legislature that appears more like a large municipal council, their predicament is nothing short of a dharam sankat.

The other challenge for the regional players, whose political narrative was always pivoted to the erstwhile state’s autonomy, is that regional players, whose political narrative was always pivoted to the erstwhile state’s autonomy, is that they can neither cling on to the ‘370 abrogation’ rhetoric nor discard it completely. To give it up would be treason to their ideological moorings and a sign of humiliation. To walk around with its shroud would be to trap themselves in a time warp.

With increased realism at the ground level, the electorate is losing its appetite for promises that ring hollow. There is the sinking realisation that what has happened since 2019 is irreversible.