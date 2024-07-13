Kashmir: Derailing their lives

On 4 March 2024, Muzafar Ahmad Malik, a 42-year-old apple grower from Shopian district in south Kashmir, was lying on a bed in the government district hospital, recovering from a heart condition and agonising about the government’s plan to build a railway line that would subsume his 10-kanal (one acre) orchard.

“It was not the fear of death that had brought my abbu ji to tears, but the impending death of our way of life, the lifeblood of our land,” said Mehvish Muzafar, Malik’s daughter, recalling the incident a month later. “For generations, our hands have worked these trees, and now they want to replace them with tracks. Our sweat and toil mean nothing to them. Seeing orchards destroyed for tracks and roads feels like our lives are being destroyed too.”

Malik’s wife said the earnings from their apple orchard paid for his medication and the education of their four daughters. “If the government proceeds with the rail line construction through our land, where will we go?” she said.

With 75 per cent of India’s apple production coming from Kashmir, the industry contributes 10 per cent to Jammu and Kashmir’s gross domestic product and employs 3.5 million people or over 23 per cent of the population.

The Union government led by the BJP plans to enhance connectivity in the Kashmir valley by laying down 324.4 km of new railway track inside Anantnag, Kulgam, Shopian and Pulwama in the south, and Baramulla and Kupwara in the north.

The proposed rail network has become a source of worry and anxiety for apple growers in Kashmir, especially after officials started turning up to measure their land without prior notice or consultation. The loss of their orchards would not only disrupt their livelihood but their entire way of life.

Sections 4 and 11 of the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013 mandate a formal public notice about the acquisition of public land, consultation with the village councils and a social impact assessment.