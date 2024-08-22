Jammu and Kashmir: Congress promises restoration of statehood

Ahead of the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, the Congress party has vowed to restore full statehood to the region if voted into power.

The announcement was made on Thursday, 22 August, by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi during a press conference in Srinagar.

Rahul Gandhi emphasised that the restoration of statehood and the democratic rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir is not only a top priority for the Congress but also for the entire INDIA bloc.

"This is the first time in the history of independent India that a state has been downgraded to a union territory. Union territories have been upgraded to states, but never the other way around. We are committed to ensuring that the people of Jammu and Kashmir as well as Ladakh regain their democratic rights," Gandhi stated.