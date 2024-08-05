Kashmiriyat, jamhuriyat lost; can Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh at least get insaaniyat?

On the fifth anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370, while the ruling BJP celebrates the ‘historic’ decision with much fanfare, the main opposition party, the Indian National Congress, highlights its failure to restore statehood to Jammu and Kashmir over two terms at the helm.

Leading the charge, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge echoed a famous phrase used by former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, and said that the BJP neither respects Kashmiriyat, nor upholds jamhuriyat.

In 2003, Vajpayee proposed three principles—insaaniyat (being humane), jamhuriyat (democracy) and Kashmiriyat (Kashmir's age-old cultural traditions and rootedness) — to resolve the long-standing conflicts in the region. In a rally, he assured Kashmiris that the government would address all issues, both domestic and international, through dialogue, emphasising that guns can never solve any problem but brotherhood can.

Indicting the Modi-led NDA government for failing Kashmir, Kharge posted on X on the fifth anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370 and the bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir into the eponymous union territories, saying: 'The Modi government had claimed that this move would help fully integrate Jammu and Kashmir, boost economic development in the region, and prevent terrorism and separatism. However, the reality is starkly different.'