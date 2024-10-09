Congress to ECI: Seal EVMs in 20 Haryana constituencies

The meeting took place following doubts expressed by several Congress leaders over the counting process in multiple constituencies. the memorandum submitted by Congress before the ECI says:

‘As per the INC candidates, some EVMs used for counting on 08.10.2024 were operating at 99 per cent battery capacity, while other EVMs were operating at 60–70 per cent battery capacity. In fact, in some cases, this discrepancy was discovered in EVMs used in the same polling station.

‘Immediately upon discovery, the INC candidates raised this issue before the concerned Returning Officers. However, in a majority of the places, there was no response received in this regard.’

Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda had been one of those who voiced his concern early on about tampering and delays during vote counting.

After the meeting with the ECI, he said, "All surveys indicated that Congress was set to form the government in Haryana, yet the final outcome was shocking. There have been numerous complaints from different districts regarding EVM tampering and delayed counting. We have formally raised these issues with the Election Commission."