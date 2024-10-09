Haryana: Congress analysing unexpected results, says Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday, 9 October, said the party was analysing the "unexpected" results in Haryana and will apprise the Election Commission about complaints received from various constituencies of the state.

In his first reaction to the shock defeat in Haryana, the former Congress president also thanked the people of Haryana and the citizens of Jammu and Kashmir for their support.

"My heartfelt thanks to the people of Jammu and Kashmir — INDIA's victory in the state is a victory of the Constitution, a victory of democratic self-respect," he said.

The BJP on Tuesday, 8 October, clinched a stunning hat-trick win in Haryana, overcoming anti-incumbency and dashing the Congress' hopes of a comeback.

Meanwhile, the National Conference–Congress combine pulled off a spectacular victory in the maiden elections in the Jammu and Kashmir union territory after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.