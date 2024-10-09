Haryana: Congress analysing unexpected results, says Rahul Gandhi
A delegation from the party will be presenting its case to the ECI today at 6 p.m., it was announced
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday, 9 October, said the party was analysing the "unexpected" results in Haryana and will apprise the Election Commission about complaints received from various constituencies of the state.
In his first reaction to the shock defeat in Haryana, the former Congress president also thanked the people of Haryana and the citizens of Jammu and Kashmir for their support.
"My heartfelt thanks to the people of Jammu and Kashmir — INDIA's victory in the state is a victory of the Constitution, a victory of democratic self-respect," he said.
The BJP on Tuesday, 8 October, clinched a stunning hat-trick win in Haryana, overcoming anti-incumbency and dashing the Congress' hopes of a comeback.
Meanwhile, the National Conference–Congress combine pulled off a spectacular victory in the maiden elections in the Jammu and Kashmir union territory after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.
Gandhi said the Congress was looking into the results of the Haryana Assembly polls.
"We are analysing the unexpected results of Haryana. We will inform the Election Commission about the complaints coming from many assembly constituencies," he said.
'Heartfelt thanks to all the people of Haryana for their support and to our babbar sher [lion] workers for their tireless hard work,' Gandhi wrote in a post in Hindi on X.
'We will continue this fight for rights, for social and economic justice, for truth, and will keep raising your voice,' the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said.
A delegation of the Congress, comprising K.C. Venugopal, Ashok Gehlot, Ajay Maken, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Pratap Singh Bajwa, Abhishek Singhvi, Udai Bhan, Jairam Ramesh and Pawan Khera will meet the Election Commission at 6:00 p.m. today at Nirvachan Sadan, the party has said.
